The Minnesota Vikings and star tight end T.J. Hockenson have agreed to terms on a new deal, the team announced Thursday.

The Vikings have not disclosed the terms, but sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter that Hockenson will become one of the NFL's highest-paid tight ends.

"He fits our culture," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Thursday. "He's the type of player we want in Minnesota."

Hockenson had missed significant time during training camp and the preseason for multiple reasons, including an ear infection and a sore back, according to the Vikings.

The Vikings repeatedly had attributed Hockenson's absence to the health issues, not his contract situation. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday he feels "very good" about Hockenson's availability for Week 1 of the regular season.

Hockenson, 26, ranked second among NFL tight ends last season with 86 receptions for 914 yards. He had been set to play in 2023 under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, worth $9.329 million.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.