ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young remains uncertain for the season opener thanks to a stinger suffered in the preseason opener. He has not been medically cleared by doctors for contact.

Young has continued to practice despite the setback, though he has not participated in full-contact activities. He has been part of full-team work when Washington has practiced without shoulder pads.

Said Commanders coach Ron Rivera after practice Thursday: "The guy is practicing and doing everything we need him to do right now as he's getting ready for the opener. I have no idea what the doctor's going to do, but I do know right now that he's told him he can continue to progress and get himself ready to go. Until then, there's nothing we can tell you, nothing we can say."

Rivera said the team will provide an update next week after receiving more information from doctors following an additional examination. That's also when Washington will release its first injury report ahead of the Sept. 10 season opener vs. Arizona. One source familiar with the situation said it's "not as bad" as some have made it out to be. However, it remains uncertain if Young will play vs. the Cardinals.

Washington must feel good enough about his status because it did not place him on injured reserve, with the intent of bringing him back after four weeks.

Young looked sharp this summer as he further recovers from a torn ACL and ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee suffered in November 2021. He returned for the final three games last season. Young stopped wearing a brace on the knee in training camp and said he felt like his old self and had regained his explosiveness.

Another Commanders defensive end, Efe Obada, was placed on injured reserve because of a patella issue with a knee. Obada was Washington's top reserve end. The Commanders still have Montez Sweat and veteran backups Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams.