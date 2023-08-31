The NFL said Thursday there will be no action taken by the league against Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill for an incident of alleged assault at Haulover Marina in June.

According to WPLG-TV in Miami, Hill allegedly hit a marina employee during a "disagreement" that took place in June. Miami sports radio show host Andy Slater reported Hill slapped the employee on the back of the head but said the employee has declined to press charges at this time. The incident was investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department, but no charges were filed against Hill.

In July, attorneys for both parties released a joint statement announcing the situations had been resolved.

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023, at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," Evan Feldman, the attorney for an employee of Kelley Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, the attorney for Hill, said in a statement.

Hill had said he was not concerned about a potential suspension from the NFL and is focused solely on the Dolphins' upcoming season.

"When I'm able to come here and play ball, man, I get a chance to get away from all that at the end of the day," Hill said in July. "So that's the great thing about football. God has blessed me to be able to perform and do what I do, and I'm blessed and grateful for that, and I just can't make bonehead mistakes like that."

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.