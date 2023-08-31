Damien Woody and Harry Douglas weigh in on how well Mac Jones will do under offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and whether this is a make-or-break season for the third-year quarterback. (1:42)

The New England Patriots on Thursday claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral, giving New England a second quarterback behind starter Mac Jones on the 53-man roster.

Corral felt Tuesday that he had made Carolina's 53-man roster, saying he couldn't wait to get in the quarterback room with Bryce Young, the top pick of the 2023 draft, and veteran Andy Dalton. But the 2022 third-round pick out of Ole Miss was released Wednesday.

The Patriots re-signed second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe and undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Malik Cunningham to the team's practice squad Wednesday after both were waived Tuesday.

Zappe had practice-squad interest from multiple other teams, but elected to stay in New England, per a source.

Meanwhile, Cunningham's dual-threat skills as a passer and runner provide a contrast to Jones and Zappe, and figure to be tapped in helping prepare for quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener Sept. 10.

Cunningham starred at quarterback in college at Louisville and has been used as a change-of-pace option in practices through training camp, in addition to working at receiver and on special teams.