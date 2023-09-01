Strong safety Jamal Adams will not play in the Seattle Seahawks' season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Pete Carroll told Seattle's 93.3 KJR-FM radio Friday.

That declaration confirmed what has seemed likely in recent days. Adams, who missed almost all of last season after tearing a quad tendon in the opener, has still not practiced since being activated off the physically unable to perform list Aug. 24; he has taken part only in walk-through since then.

Carroll told reporters last week that Adams was expected to begin practicing this week, but he did not.

Knowing all along that Adams might not be ready by the start of the season, the Seahawks signed former New York Giants safety Julian Love to a two-year, $12 million deal in March.

Love will start alongside Quandre Diggs until Adams returns, with the plan to frequently play all three at once in certain packages once Adams is back.