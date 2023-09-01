Jared Goff sits down with Jeff Darlington to discuss how he adjusted after his trade to the Lions and how he hopes to turn the organization around. (2:30)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- "Jurassic Park" was the top-grossing movie and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" ruled the charts as a No. 1 smash hit back when the Detroit Lions won their last division crown.

Now, three decades later, Lions general manager Brad Holmes says his level of confidence is "very high" to win the NFC North division with how the current roster is constructed entering his third season in the role.

The Lions haven't won a division title since 1993 when it was known as the NFC Central and featured five teams.

"I do think that we took our medicine in the past couple years. Me and (Lions head coach) Dan (Campbell) talk about it all the time," Holmes said. "We've coached the Senior Bowl, we had to do 'Hard Knocks.' We've done all that.

"We've gone through a lot of darkness to get to this point, but that's where the grit comes in place in terms of just not really wavering and put your head down or get discouraged and we just kind of put the focus in building the best roster that we can and really getting the best football players," he added.

The Lions will face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Thursday Night Kickoff game on Sept. 7. Detroit has four primetime games scheduled in 2023 after playing in just five primetime games total over the past five seasons, which were the fewest in the NFL.

This is the first time the Lions are favored to win the NFC North since the division was formed in 2002 and their first time favored to make the playoffs in over 15 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"We're not scared of the expectations," Holmes said. "The expectations are earned through I think what we've built and what we've done up until this point in terms of how we finished the end of the season and through our player acquisition process. But now we've got to just prove them right."

For the first time in Ford Field history, Lions season tickets have already completely sold out. Holmes calls the "hype train" a little surprising this past season "because we didn't make the playoffs," but they're embracing the early fanfare.

"I didn't think it would be to this magnitude, but regardless of whatever or how much positive news is coming out, we'll still keep that same mindset is that we'll always be the hunters and we're not succumbing to the targets on our back," Holmes said. "We'll always be the hunting and aiming for the target and it doesn't really change."

Detroit's front office feels that they've assembled a gritty group that continues to carry an underdog spirit coming off their first winning season since 2017. The Lions closed out the regular season in 2022 with eight victories over their final 10 games.

"As a player you want expectations, you want people to think you're gonna be good," said Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew. "And the reason why we can be comfortable is because of the guys we have on this team. These guys are still hungry. They're still hungry to prove that they're great in this league, they're still hungry to prove that we belong in the conversation, so I don't worry about that. We've got a hungry group of guys."