New York Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb was fined $13,889 for an illegal blindside block in last Saturday's game against the New York Giants.

The block left Giants safety Bobby McCain concussed and angered outside linebacker Jihad Ward. Ward and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went face-to-face on the following drive as a result.

"Everybody going to get pissed off at that. The whole team was pissed off, you know what I'm saying?" Ward said. "It's preseason and all that stuff and you're going to do some reaction like that?"

Rodgers disagreed with Ward's assessment that the Jets were laughing in the huddle following the illegal block.

Parts of the scene was shown on HBO's "Hard Knocks." It depicted Rodgers getting on Cobb for the block, prompting others to laugh.

"He thought we were laughing at his teammate? That never happened," Rodgers said this week. "That never happened and I think he's making s--- up. I don't care."