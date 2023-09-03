Stephen A. Smith explains why the Cowboys are more likely to make the Super Bowl than the Jets but not without poking fun at Dallas. (1:09)

Stephen A. gives Super Bowl prediction for Cowboys in most condescending way (1:09)

The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle Terence Steele reached agreement on a five-year, $86.8 million extension that includes $50 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

The contract can be worth up to $91.8 million if incentives are met, the sources said.

Steele, who is entering his fourth season with the Cowboys, is coming off an ACL injury that ended his 2022 season after 13 games. He was cleared for training camp, however, and didn't start on the physically unable to perform list.

He joins cornerback Trevon Diggs as key Cowboys players to receive an extension this year. Diggs received a five-year, $97 million deal in July. Starting right guard Zack Martin also received a reworked deal last month that will guarantee him $36 million over the next two seasons to end a holdout that lasted for most of training camp.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are also extension candidates, while star edge rusher Micah Parsons becomes eligible next year.

Steele, 26, has started 40 of the 45 games he has played in for the Cowboys.