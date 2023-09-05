Andy Reid is unsure Travis Kelce will play in Thursday's opener after the Chiefs TE hyperextended his knee at practice. (1:01)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee at the Kansas City Chiefs' practice Tuesday, making his availability for Thursday night's season opener against the Detroit Lions uncertain, coach Andy Reid said.

"The next guy steps in and we roll,'' Reid said when asked how the game plan might change without Kelce. "That's what you do if [he doesn't play].''

Wide receiver Skyy Moore said he was running a route on the play when Kelce was injured.

"He was limping when I saw him, like just walking off the field,'' said Moore, who added that Kelce left the practice field without any help. "It was a good sign to see him get up by himself and get off the field.''

As for what the offense might look like against the Lions without Kelce, Moore said, "It'll be a little bit different. ... Everybody will be able to fill in the gaps. Obviously, that's a Hall of Fame tight end, but we'll be able to do our job and pull across the finish line.''

The Chiefs have two other tight ends on their active roster, Noah Gray and Blake Bell. Gray caught 28 passes with a touchdown last season, Bell missed most of the year with a hip flexor injury but has 60 catches with one touchdown in eight NFL seasons with five teams.

"He's one of the toughest and we can't wait for him to get back out there,'' Bell said of Kelce. "We're just going to keep doing what we do and the rest of the guys in the room will be ready to roll.''

The Chiefs also have two tight ends on their practice squad and one, Matt Bushman, was with the Chiefs in training camp. Bushman said he received a few snaps with the starting group after Kelce's injury, something that normally wouldn't happen if he wasn't going to play in the upcoming game.

Reid also said Tuesday there has been "no progress" in talks with holdout defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is seeking a new contract.

"We're focused on the guys that are here, getting ready to play the Lions, and that's where I'm at. If you're not there, you're not there, that's the name of this game," Reid said.

Kelce, who has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in seven consecutive seasons, has not missed a game to injury since his rookie season in 2013, when he underwent a microfracture procedure on his knee and appeared in just one game (one snap on special teams). He has only missed three games since 2014, twice resting in the final week of the 2017 and 2020 seasons, respectively, and missing a Week 16 game in 2021 because of COVID-19.

The point spread on Thursday night's game moved after the news of Kelce's injury, dropping from Kansas City -6.5 to -5 at Caesars Sportsbook.

ESPN's David Purdum contributed to this report.