        <
        >

          Patriots' Jack Jones has gun charges dropped in deal with prosecutors

          • Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff WriterSep 5, 2023, 06:29 PM ET
            Close
              Mike Reiss is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the New England Patriots. Reiss has covered the Patriots since 1997 and joined ESPN in 2009. In 2019, he was named Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. You can follow Reiss on Twitter at @MikeReiss.
            Follow on Twitter

          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones had gun charges against him dropped Tuesday in exchange for agreeing to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service, according to court documents.

          Jones had been arrested June 16 after authorities at Boston's Logan Airport said they found a Glock box with two guns and ammunition inside a bag with Jones' name on it. He was charged with two counts of the following offenses: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device. Jones had pleaded not guilty.

          Prosecutors on Tuesday explained the decision to drop charges against Jones, stating in their filing: "It cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident."

          In addition, they noted an exemption for those requiring a firearm identification card and were "provided documentation and verified that Mr. Jones purchased both firearms lawfully in the state of Arizona and has taken steps to become a lawful gun owner in the state of Massachusetts" within a mandated 60-day period.

          Jones, 25, had said Aug. 23 in his most recent interview with reporters after a practice that his plan was to "focus on the football and let the outside be the outside, and worry about that on the outside. ... I hope I'm available [Week 1]."

          The NFL can still review Jones' status under its personal conduct policy.

          The Patriots host the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and Jones projects as a backup if those ahead of him on the depth chart are healthy.