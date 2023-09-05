FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones had gun charges against him dropped Tuesday in exchange for agreeing to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service, according to court documents.

Jones had been arrested June 16 after authorities at Boston's Logan Airport said they found a Glock box with two guns and ammunition inside a bag with Jones' name on it. He was charged with two counts of the following offenses: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device. Jones had pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors on Tuesday explained the decision to drop charges against Jones, stating in their filing: "It cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident."

In addition, they noted an exemption for those requiring a firearm identification card and were "provided documentation and verified that Mr. Jones purchased both firearms lawfully in the state of Arizona and has taken steps to become a lawful gun owner in the state of Massachusetts" within a mandated 60-day period.

Jones, 25, had said Aug. 23 in his most recent interview with reporters after a practice that his plan was to "focus on the football and let the outside be the outside, and worry about that on the outside. ... I hope I'm available [Week 1]."

The NFL can still review Jones' status under its personal conduct policy.

The Patriots host the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and Jones projects as a backup if those ahead of him on the depth chart are healthy.