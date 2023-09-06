Wide receiver Jamison Crowder rejoined Washington, signing with the Commanders' practice squad Wednesday.

He was a fourth-round pick by Washington in 2015 and could be in line to be activated Sunday for the regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Terry McLaurin is not certain to be ready to go in Week 1 because of a toe injury.

Crowder, who can also return punts, played in Washington from 2015 to 2018 and had three seasons with 59 or more catches before spending three seasons with the New York Jets and last year with the Buffalo Bills. He was limited by injuries to four games in 2022 and had six receptions.

He has 428 career catches for 4,667 yards and 28 touchdowns, including 14 TDs with Washington.

Crowder, 30, visited the Commanders on Tuesday before reaching an agreement.