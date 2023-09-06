Kimberley A. Martin breaks down why Deshaun Watson is poised for a bounce-back season with the Browns. (0:56)

BEREA, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson says he's no longer the player who led the NFL in passing three years ago -- he's better.

"I'm not the same guy," the Cleveland Browns quarterback said Wednesday as he heads into his first full season since 2020. "I feel like I've improved. I've evolved to a new level. And I'm ready to be able to show that."

Watson started the final six games for the Browns last season following his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson also sat out the 2021 season after demanding a trade from the Houston Texans.

In 2020, he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards to go along with 33 touchdown passes. In 2019, Watson finished the NFL ranked seventh in QBR (70.5) while leading the Texans to the second round of the playoffs.

But in his six games last season, Watson finished with a QBR of 38.3. Only Russell Wilson, Mac Jones, Davis Mills, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield fared worse in QBR among starting quarterbacks. Jacoby Brissett, who started the first 11 games in place of Watson, posted a QBR of 60.0.

"Last year was a tricky time where I was learning everything," Watson said of his first season with the Browns.

Watson said now he believes he's primed for the best season of his career.

"I don't want to return as the guy at Houston, I want to be better than that guy," Watson said. "I had a lot of fun, a lot of success in Houston. But I want to have that success and start something new in Cleveland."