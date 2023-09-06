CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow received his cleanest bill of health to date on Wednesday.

Burrow is expected to be a full participant Wednesday -- the latest positive sign as he prepares to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. While the team did not provide any official injury reports last week, accounts of Burrow's practice routine would classify him as limited.

The 2020 No. 1 pick out of LSU, who is coming off his best season in the NFL, returned to practice on Aug. 30 after suffering a strained right calf on July 27.

While Taylor was hesitant to fully declare him ready for Week 1, he offered a glowing review before the team's afternoon practice.

"He looks good," Taylor said. "I think it's wise to take it day to day right now."

Taylor said he speaks to Burrow daily and gathers feedback, and the plan is to continue monitoring where Burrow stands after each day. Taylor, however, said nearly all of their conversations exclude chatter about Burrow's calf.

"We talk way more about Cleveland than we talk about any of this," Taylor said. "I think it's on (the media's) minds. But for us, it's focusing on the game plan. Those are 99.9% of our conversations."