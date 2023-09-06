Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice and has inflammation as a result of the injury. The team believes Kelce's ACL is intact, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter after tests were conducted Tuesday.

Designating Kelce as questionable keeps alive the possibility he could play Thursday night against the Lions. Essentially, it affords the Chiefs more time to make a decision on his availability.

Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, told WIP on Wednesday morning that the two spoke Tuesday.

"He's got some swelling going on," Jason Kelce said. "From what we know right now, his knee is fine. It's about getting that swelling down and [seeing] how bruised that bone is."

Wide receiver Skyy Moore said he was running a route on the play when Kelce was injured.

"He was limping when I saw him, like, just walking off the field," said Moore, who added that Kelce left the practice field without help. "It was a good sign to see him get up by himself and get off the field."

"The next guy steps in and we roll," coach Andy Reid said when asked how the game plan might change without Kelce. "That's what you do if [he doesn't play]."

The Chiefs have two other tight ends on their active roster, Noah Gray and Blake Bell. Gray caught 28 passes with a touchdown last season. Bell missed most of the year with a hip flexor injury but has 60 catches with one touchdown in eight NFL seasons with five teams.

The Chiefs also have two tight ends on their practice squad, and one, Matt Bushman, was with the Chiefs' in training camp. Bushman said he received a few snaps with the starting group after Kelce's injury, something that normally wouldn't happen if he wasn't going to play in the upcoming game.

