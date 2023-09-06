Harry Douglas and Kimberley A. Martin explain how the Patriots will integrate Ezekiel Elliott into their offense. (1:50)

It's a summer of new beginnings for New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott.

After being released by the Dallas Cowboys in March, Elliott signed with the Patriots last month. The 28-year-old running back joins a backfield with third-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who is coming off a career season with 1,040 yards rushing.

A new team means a new number for Elliott. He switched from No. 21 to No. 15, which he wore during three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He reverted back to his college number since defensive back Adrian Phillips wears No. 21 in New England.

Elliott paid homage to his two jersey numbers with a reversible chain.

Both numbers have impressive statistics that come with them.

At Ohio State, Elliott jumped onto the scene after a dominant sophomore season, running for 1,878 yards and 18 touchdowns. Elliott's 85-yard touchdown run late against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2015 Sugar Bowl secured the Buckeyes' first National Championship since 2002.

He ran for 1,821 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior, third-most in Ohio State history, earning him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors. Elliott notched a record four touchdowns in a win against Notre Dame in the 2015 Fiesta Bowl.

That same success followed in the NFL, though it originally had to come with a different number (the NFL's position-based number restrictions weren't lifted until 2021).

Couldn't wear 15 in the NFL but 21 looks like 15 in the mirror 👌🏾 — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) July 1, 2016

Elliott put together one of the greatest rookie seasons as a running back with 1,631 rushing yards as a rookie -- a Cowboys' record and third-best in NFL history. He also ran for 15 touchdowns, three shy of Eric Dickerson's rookie record. The NFL named Elliott as Rookie of the Year and a member of the All-Pro First Team.

Elliott wore No. 21 through seven seasons with the Cowboys. He ran for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns, both the third-most in franchise history behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.