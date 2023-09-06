METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended without pay for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Wednesday.

Haener, a 2023 fourth-round pick out of Fresno State, will not play in the first six games of the season and is eligible to return to the Saints' active roster Oct. 16. He will forfeit $250,000 of his $750,000 base salary this year with the suspension.

Haener participated in Wednesday's practice before the suspension announcement. He is the second of two New Orleans players to serve suspensions to begin the season this year, as running back Alvin Kamara has been suspended for three games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Haener worked as the Saints' third-team quarterback for most of the summer, behind Derek Carr and Jameis Winston. He was listed as the fourth-team quarterback at the beginning of Week 1 after the Saints switched Taysom Hill's position from tight end to quarterback Monday.

"Probably more of a clerical thing than anything else," coach Dennis Allen said of that change. "Taysom took, I think, almost 50% of his snaps last year at the quarterback position. So, I don't know that there's anything really to that other than he kind of plays a lot of different positions."