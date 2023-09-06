        <
          Saints rookie QB Jake Haener suspended for violating the NFL's PED policy

          • Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff WriterSep 6, 2023, 05:41 PM ET
              Katherine Terrell came back to ESPN to cover the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2022. She left the company in 2019 after joining in 2016 to cover the Cincinnati Bengals. Katherine is a graduate of LSU and a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, and she has covered the NFL since 2013. You can follow Katherine on Twitter: @Kat_Terrell
          METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended without pay for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Wednesday.

          Haener, a 2023 fourth-round pick out of Fresno State, will not play in the first six games of the season and is eligible to return to the Saints' active roster Oct. 16. He will forfeit $250,000 of his $750,000 base salary this year with the suspension.

          Haener participated in Wednesday's practice before the suspension announcement. He is the second of two New Orleans players to serve suspensions to begin the season this year, as running back Alvin Kamara has been suspended for three games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

          Haener worked as the Saints' third-team quarterback for most of the summer, behind Derek Carr and Jameis Winston. He was listed as the fourth-team quarterback at the beginning of Week 1 after the Saints switched Taysom Hill's position from tight end to quarterback Monday.

          "Probably more of a clerical thing than anything else," coach Dennis Allen said of that change. "Taysom took, I think, almost 50% of his snaps last year at the quarterback position. So, I don't know that there's anything really to that other than he kind of plays a lot of different positions."