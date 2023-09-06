OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Playing in a game for the first time in 574 days, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans feels "like this is my first game."

Beckham hasn't suited up for a game since he injured his left knee in February 2022, when he played in Super Bowl LVI for the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, Beckham acknowledged stepping back onto the field for a game will be emotional.

"The whole thing feels like a reset for me," Beckham said. "There's been a lot of like deja vu moments of little things happened. It just kind of feels reminiscent of my rookie year in a sense - just the feeling of the excitement that I have to play football and just a new opportunity, a new life. So I don't know what to expect, but I'm excited."

Beckham, 30, sat out last season after having the ACL repaired in his left knee for a second straight year. He then signed a one-year, $15 million with the Ravens in April.

There have been no setbacks for Beckham, who has only taken a handful of rest days throughout training camp. Beckham has run so well that quarterback Lamar Jackson has talked about adjusting his passes because he's been repeatedly under-throwing the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

"He's passionate about the game," Jackson said, "and he just can't wait to show people in the world what he's still still able to do."

Beckham produced five 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his first six years. He has not had a 600-yard receiving season since 2019.

Asked how motivated he is to show he's still the same receiver as he was in the past, Beckham said, "I just think that's how I carry myself. I feel good. It's been a lot of hard work to get to this point. I know who I am. It's just time to let your hair down and have fun. I'm not giving out any numbers or expectations. I just feel good and ready to play football again."

Beckham did not participate in any of Baltimore's three preseason games. His only action this summer against another team this summer occurred during two joint practices with the Washington Commanders.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Beckham will not be on a snap count for his first game in 17 months.

"He's very aware of the fact that he hasn't played in a long time and how excited he is and how much he's put into getting himself back to this point," Harbaugh said. "When you commit so much, you make so many sacrifices, you work so hard, you know that those are investments that are made with your time, your energy, your effort and your emotions. I know he is looking for that to pay off."

The addition of Beckham was a major one for a Ravens wide receiver group that has lacked consistency. Beckham has totaled 56 career touchdown catches, while Jackson has thrown 51 touchdown passes to wide receivers in his five-year NFL career.

Before practicing Wednesday, Beckahm sent out a tweet: "I kno [sic] it's always one day at a time ... But damn I can't wait for Sunday."

After practice, Beckham said, "It's truly a blessing. You know God really gave me another opportunity to play. The Ravens gave me another opportunity to play. I don't take it for granted."