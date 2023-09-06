ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been one of the biggest topics of conversation and criticism about the team throughout the offseason, was asked Wednesday if he "keep receipts" about any of it along the way.

"Ah, I think you've got them in your back pocket sometimes," Wilson said after the team's practice. "Listen, I'm used to some of those who believe and some of those who doubt. When you're playing highest stakes and dream of being the best you can possibly be every day, there's always going to be people who question whether you can do it or not."

The Broncos open the season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Empower Field at Mile High. It will be Sean Payton's regular-season debut as the team's head coach and the first real view of the team's new playbook as well as Wilson's role in it.

The Payton-Wilson relationship has been one of the most discussed topics around the league, both in the media as well as among the Broncos' fan base, since Payton arrived in February. Wilson struggled mightily last season, his worst as a pro, as the Broncos finished last in the league in scoring.

Wilson had a career-low 16 touchdown passes and was sacked a career-high 55 times. He was also battered so often he suffered a muscle tear just below his right shoulder, a hamstring injury and a concussion during the season.

"I think I've proven throughout my career what I can do and [I've] got to do it again," Wilson said.

He added: "There's always something to show, to prove."

Payton has praised Wilson's work throughout training camp and the preseason and promised to match the offense to Wilson's skill set. NBC's Cris Collinsworth said earlier this week Payton didn't need to "fix" Wilson but rather had to "find" him.

"I think that's a pretty good observation," Payton said. "We've talked about it ad nauseam, the things [Wilson] does well, it's putting him in those positions, putting our offense in those positions, and I would agree with what he said. That makes a lot of sense to me. Our job is to find him."

Said Wilson: "Obviously last year wasn't what we wanted. Now it's about going on the field and just doing it, doing what we know how to do."