ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are hoping a little Magic can take them a long way.

Magic Johnson, one of their new limited partners, talked to Commanders players and coaches and answered questions for nearly 40 minutes Wednesday, focusing on the characteristics of what they haven't been in a while: a championship team.

Johnson, who won five NBA crowns as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers, talked to the Commanders about what he has done best in his career: win titles.

"You could see how engaged [the players] were because they would lean in listening to every word he was saying," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "I was doing the same thing."

Johnson also won an NCAA title as a player at Michigan State and has won five more titles as a part owner of three other teams. Johnson said in July that one reason he agreed to join new owner Josh Harris' group was because he sensed a desire to build a championship team.

Washington last won a title after the 1991 season and has not won a playoff game since the 2005 season. But there is renewed excitement around the franchise after Dan Snyder sold the team he had owned for 24 years. Washington will play before a home sellout Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson on Wednesday relayed stories about his success, answered questions from some of the players and seized the players' attention -- even though few, if any, actually saw him play. The Commanders have 24 players on their roster -- including the practice squad and those on injured reserve -- who were born before Johnson retired from the NBA for a second time after the 1995-96 season. Punter Tress Way, Washington's oldest player at 33, was 6 when Johnson retired.

Not that it mattered.

"When he walked in, it was like you're seeing a star," said Washington receiver Jahan Dotson, born four years after Johnson retired from the NBA. "I'm a huge basketball fan, my dad is a huge basketball fan, so I've heard endless stories. I've seen numerous highlights. It's almost like I did watch Magic so I definitely look up to him. He is definitely pretty cool.

"We're super thankful to have him around and share his knowledge with us. It is really, really awesome."

Johnson then watched practice on this 95-degree day alongside Harris, seated under a tent on the sidelines with a fan and mister to keep them cool.

Johnson has quickly become one of the Commanders' top ambassadors. He will participate in other events in the District of Columbia this week and will attend the home opener Sunday.

But Wednesday was a chance to dispense wisdom. Quarterback Sam Howell said he asked Johnson what characteristics his championship teams shared that the ones that didn't win perhaps lacked.

"He just talked about, man, they believed in each other and they just stood together as a team, they policed each other and always held each other accountable," Howell said. "There was definitely so much good information that he just gave our whole entire team. It was such a blessing to have a guy like that here."

Johnson also told stories about the 1992 Dream Team that dominated the Olympics on the way to winning a gold medal.

"It was really neat listening to him talk how it was to play with a group of guys like that and what it meant and how that group of guys still held each other accountable," Rivera said. "He said the hardest thing he had to deal with was figure out which guy [to] give the ball to, whether it was [Michael] Jordan or [Larry] Bird."

Receiver Terry McLaurin did not ask Johnson any questions Wednesday but did talk to him at Harris' initial news conference as Washington's owner on July 21.

"Magic comes with a lot of energy," McLaurin said. "It's great to meet such a successful man who just loves to win. ... It was cool hearing his stories from what made him as great as he is not only as a person but as a champion and as a businessman. That's someone I want to get to know, and I've told him that."

But, in the end, what resonated most was Johnson relaying what it takes to win titles.

"You could tell the guys bought into it and understood," said Rivera, who has won Super Bowls as a player and as an assistant coach. "It's funny, it's like being a parent. You can tell your kid all you want, but until someone like Magic says something, then it means something."