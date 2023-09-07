The Vikings and safety Josh Metellus have reached agreement on a two-year extension worth up to $13 million that includes $6 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Metellus was entering the final season of his rookie contract after being drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round in 2020.

He has played in 48 games over the past three seasons, making three starts in 2022 while recording his first interception.

The Vikings open the regular season Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.