HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, in his latest missive against the team, posted on social media late Wednesday night that the Raiders sent a member of a crisis response team to his home, before deleting the Instagram story posts.

Jones showed a picture of an expired badge belonging to a member of the Las Vegas CRT, and wrote, "RAIDERS SENT HER TO MY PLACE SAID .. YOU NEED TO COME WITH US 'YOU'RE IN DANGER'" with a laughing face emoji.

"THEY HAD ME OUTSIDE IN MY DRAWS LOL.. NAKED," Jones later added.

"THAT LADY WAS RUDE. THEN I GOT TO SHOWING HER SOME OF THEM TEXT. AND THEN SHE SWITCHED UP..BUDDY FROM THE RAIDERS TRIED TO GIVE ME THE LOOK..LIKE 'DON'T SAY ANYTHING'

"NOW I UNDERSTAND WHY PLAYERS TURN TO SOCIAL MEDIA. AT FIRST I FROWNED UPON IT. BUT IT'S OUR ONLY OUTLET. IF I DIDN'T DO THIS, IT WOULD'VE BEEN KEPT UNDER WRAPS..

"ANYBODY INTERVIEW THEM AND ASK WHY I'M NOT ON WITH THE TEAM?

"BECAUSE I DON'T KNOW"

Jones, who missed a handful of practices late in training camp for an undisclosed reason, also posted a screenshot of an alleged Aug. 18 text exchange with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, in which Jones later said, "I WON'T SHARE ANYTHING ELSE" if the Raiders let him play in Sunday's season opener at the Denver Broncos.

"Y'ALL SEE HOW BUDDY TALK TO ME LIKE I'M A ITEM? LMAO LOOK AT MY TEXT AND LOOK AT HIS" Jones posted.

Jones also posted video of himself winning reps in a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones, 33, is entering the second season of his three-year, $51 million free agent contract with the Raiders and initially took to social media Wednesday morning, saying he no longer wanted to play for Las Vegas.

McDaniels said Wednesday that Jones' situation was a "personal situation ... a private matter" he would not discuss with the media.

"We've never really gone into those kind of things, so I'm going to steer away from that," McDaniels said at the time.

The Raiders did not reply to a request for comment on Jones' latest since-deleted posts, and McDaniels is not scheduled to speak with the media Thursday, although the team is scheduled to practice with an open locker room following.