Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been ruled out for Thursday night's NFL opener against the Detroit Lions due to the knee injury he suffered at practice this week, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs' active tight ends for the game will be Noah Gray, Blake Bell and Matt Bushman.

Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice and has inflammation as a result of the injury. He had been listed as questionable for Thursday night's game.

Gray caught 28 passes with a touchdown last season. Bell missed most of the year with a hip flexor injury but has 60 catches with one touchdown in eight NFL seasons with five teams. Bushman will be elevated from the practice squad.

Kelce, who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in seven consecutive seasons, had not missed a game to injury since his rookie season in 2013, when he underwent a microfracture procedure on his knee. The 33-year-old has missed only three games since 2014: twice resting in the final week of the season, in 2017 and 2020, and missing a Week 16 game in 2021 because of COVID-19.