        <
        >

          NFL Week 1 - Top outfits from the season opener

          Mahomes and the Chiefs arrived in style for the season opener against the Lions. Chiefs/X
          • ESPN staffSep 7, 2023, 07:27 PM ET

          After a 207 day hiatus, the 2023-24 NFL regular season is finally here.

          The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kick things off with a Thursday night matchup against the Detroit Lions.

          The proverbial red carpet was laid out as Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff and more stars made their entrances at Arrowhead Stadium.

          Kansas City's quarterback kept things simple with Oakley shades, a light colored Christian Dior shirt and jeans while Detroit's signal caller also opted for a low maintenance look.

          Here are more of the top arrivals from the season opener.