After a 207 day hiatus, the 2023-24 NFL regular season is finally here.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kick things off with a Thursday night matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The proverbial red carpet was laid out as Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff and more stars made their entrances at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City's quarterback kept things simple with Oakley shades, a light colored Christian Dior shirt and jeans while Detroit's signal caller also opted for a low maintenance look.

Primetime Patrick is back. pic.twitter.com/Loyyd3XTMm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023

Here are more of the top arrivals from the season opener.

Big Red has arrived 📍 pic.twitter.com/xx8zHWHrsn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023

Rookie watch 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Hau1scdU92 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023

Brought the hardware 💍 pic.twitter.com/iHqXox7Cvr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023