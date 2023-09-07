The Supreme Court of Texas denied an appeal made by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a personal injury lawsuit that accuses him of sexual assault, according to The Dallas Morning News.

With the denial, the case now can be heard by a jury in a Dallas County district court.

"He's going to be held accountable," attorney Thomas Daniel Bowers told the Morning News. "There's no more dodging or delaying. It's time for justice."

Bowers' client alleges that Jones "kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent" on Sept. 16, 2018, at AT&T Stadium. The lawsuit was dismissed in February 2022, but a state appellate court reversed the decision, according to the newspaper. An appeal to the Supreme Court was made on Jones' behalf in May.

Jones has denied the allegations through the court.