Lions score first after fake punt keeps touchdown drive alive

KANSAS CITY -- The first touchdown of the 2023 NFL season belongs to Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The third year wideout reached the endzone off a 9-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Jared Goff on a short right pass at 2:52 in the opening quarter to put the Lions up 7-0 against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

St. Brown now has 12 receiving touchdowns through his 34 career games. Goff and St. Brown connected on their 10th touchdown together.

Goff's passing touchdown to St. Brown marked his 332nd consecutive pass without an interception, which matches Derek Carr for the fourth longest streak in NFL history.

On the same drive, the Lions also pulled off a fake punt play on 4th & 2 to gain a critical first down off a direct snap from linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who went up the middle for three yards.

The Lions were the most aggressive team on 4th down last season, going for it a league-high 32% of the time, according to ESPN Stats & Information.