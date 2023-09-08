Mahomes, Chiefs take the lead with second touchdown pass

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Second-round draft pick Rashee Rice is part of the Kansas City Chiefs' rebuild at wide receiver and he pulled his team into a 7-7 tie with the Detroit Lions early in the second quarter when he caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Rice is the first Chiefs rookie with a receiving touchdown since tight end Noah Gray in Week 10 of 2021.

Rice lined up in the left slot and the Lions left him uncovered, allowing him to score his first NFL touchdown.

Welcome to the league, rook 🫡 pic.twitter.com/eXXu6oddxI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023

The Chiefs then took a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter with a touchdown from one of their other tight ends, Blake Bell, who caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes.

The touchdown was set up by two long passes, the first being 34 yards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on 3rd-and-17 and a 26-yarder to Justin Watson on the next play. The Lions before the Valdes-Scantling catch forced a 4th and 3 but instead accepted a Chiefs holding penalty.