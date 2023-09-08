BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been released from concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ward entered the protocol during Cleveland's final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Pro Bowler missed several practices but returned as a limited participant this week. He was a full participant Friday.

"Denzel is a big part of what we do," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

The Bengals boast one of the top receiving units in the NFL, led by Pro Bowler Ja'Marr Chase. Ward, however, has played well against Cincinnati. He had a pick-six against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow two years ago.

Stefanski said getting Ward back in time to face the Bengals' passing attack is "a big boost" for his defense.

The team, meanwhile, listed starting safety Juan Thornhill as questionable with a calf injury. Cleveland signed Thornhill in free agency this offseason. Veteran Rodney McLeod is expected to start in his place if Thornhill can't play.