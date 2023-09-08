Dan Orlovsky and Andrew Hawkins discuss why the Rams have an uphill battle Week 1 against the Seahawks without Cooper Kupp. (0:54)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- While Sean McVay had already ruled out Cooper Kupp (hamstring) for the Los Angeles Rams' season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, the head coach said Friday that there's a "definite possibility" the star wide receiver could end up on injured reserve.

McVay said the Rams have until Saturday to make that decision. If Kupp is placed on injured reserve, he would miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Kupp, who injured his hamstring Aug. 1 during a training camp practice, experienced a setback with it last week. McVay said Wednesday that Kupp's injury hasn't followed "the standard protocol for when you're reaggravating a soft tissue injury." Kupp saw a specialist in Minnesota earlier in the week to get to the root of his hamstring issues.

"[We're] trying to continue to get a grasp on exactly what it is so that he can get back to feeling like the Cooper that we know and love," McVay said. "And hopefully we'll do that."

McVay said rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett (right shoulder) and tight end Hunter Long (thigh) are candidates for injured reserve as well.

Kupp has not played in a game since Week 10 of the 2022 season after an ankle injury ended his season. He had 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. The year before, Kupp won the NFL's triple crown of receiving, leading the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16).