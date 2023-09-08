EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants signed kicker Graham Gano to a three-year contract extension Friday, just days before the start of his fourth season with the team.

Gano, 36, has hit 91.8% of his field goal attempts since joining the Giants from the Carolina Panthers. It is the best success rate in team history. He's also hit 20 field goals from 50-plus yards.

The deal is for three years and $16.5 million, with close to $11.3 million fully guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, confirming multiple reports. Gano also has nearly $2 million more in injury guarantees.

The new deal places Gano among the NFL's top-paid kickers. Only Baltimore's Justin Tucker and Indianapolis' Matt Gay have a higher average per year salary.

The Giants haven't had to worry about their kicker position ever since Gano came over in 2020. He missed the entire 2019 season with an injury.

"Graham is a pro. Graham is, obviously, talented. He does a great job of managing himself outside of the building and in the offseason," special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said about his kicker earlier this week. "He knows what it takes for him to get ready. If he's feeling a certain way, he might take a day off. If he feels really good, he might do a little extra. So, he does a really good job of managing his body and taking care of himself. Putting the right things in his body, modality, all of that stuff that they do in there and in the weight room and in the training room, the prehab, all of that stuff.

"He does a really good job of taking care of himself."

Gano was scheduled to make $3.75 million in the final year of his current deal this season.