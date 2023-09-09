        <
          Stinger to keep Commanders DE Chase Young out for Week 1

          John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer • Sep 9, 2023
          Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young won't play in Sunday's season opener vs. Arizona. The Commanders downgraded Young to out because of a stinger in his neck suffered in the first preseason game.

          Young was cleared Saturday for contact, but the coaches and doctors want to see how he responds to contact in practice before playing him in a game, a team source said.

          Young was hurt after four plays in the Aug. 11 preseason opener at Cleveland. He has practiced ever since, even on full-padded days -- but he was not allowed to participate in any contact.

          On Wednesday, Young expressed optimism saying, "I feel fine. I'm ready to go."

          Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, played only three games last season after returning from a torn ACL and ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee in 2021. He looked sharp early in training camp before his stinger, showing more burst off the line of scrimmage than at the end of last season.

          He won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the year after recording 7.5 sacks, forcing four fumbles, recovering three and returning one for a touchdown. But he's played in just 12 games since that season with 1.5 sacks.

          Young's contract expires after this season. Washington declined to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason.

          Washington also could be without one of its backup defensive ends as James Smith-Williams is listed as questionable with an oblique injury. The Commanders signed defensive end William Bradley-King Friday after cutting him last month.