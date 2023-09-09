METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints are signing guard Cesar Ruiz to a four-year extension worth up to $46 million, including $30 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

This is the third extension for the Saints since training camp began, as they also signed defensive end Cameron Jordan and longer snapper Zach Wood to new deals.

Ruiz, who was selected by the Saints with the 24th pick of the 2020 NFL draft, did not have his fifth-year option picked up in May. His fifth-year option would have counted $14.1 million against the 2024 salary cap if it had been picked up. However, Ruiz will now get almost 70% of his deal guaranteed, according to the source.

Ruiz has become a key piece of the Saints offensive line after initially being drafted as a center in 2020. However, the Saints decided to keep Erik McCoy at the center position due to a COVID-shortened 2020 offseason and an injury to Ruiz in training camp that offseason. McCoy signed a five-year extension worth $63.75 million on Sept. 9, 2022.

Ruiz has started 40 games for the Saints and played every snap during the 2021 season. He started 14 games in 2022 but missed the final three games of the season with a Lisfranc injury.

He is one of four returning starters on the offensive line, including McCoy at center and Ryan Ramczyk at right tackle. The Saints moved former left tackle James Hurst to left guard and will start 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning at left tackle this season.