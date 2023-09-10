San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kittle is listed as questionable with a groin injury that has been lingering in the weeks since the 49ers' preseason finale.

Despite having been a limited participant in practice this week, the All-Pro tight end said he's feeling "wonderful" and is "excited to play football on Sunday."

Kittle, who turns 30 in October, made his fourth Pro Bowl last season after catching 60 passes for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns.