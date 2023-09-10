Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who suffered a hamstring injury in practice two weeks ago, is likely to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears in the season opener, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter Saturday night.

The Packers, who have one of the youngest pass-catching groups in the NFL, have high expectations for Doubs, 23, this season. He is coming off a rookie season in which he had 42 receptions, 425 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games.

A fourth-round selection out of Nevada in 2022, Doubs was targeted 67 times as a rookie, and finished with a 10.1 average in yards per catch.

When asked about injuries on his offense last week, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was optimistic.

"We've got a plan in place, and we'll play the guys that are available and ready to go," LaFleur said. "The one thing about this league is nobody cares. You've got to find a way to get it done, and I think our guys have taken that mindset no matter who's out there. The expectations remain the same -- and that is to go out there and play winning football. So, we'll get our guys ready to go."

The Packers finished 8-9 last season.