Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Marquise Brown are both expected to play in the season opener Sunday against the Washington Commanders, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Ertz (knee) and Brown (hamstring) are officially listed as questionable, but both were limited participants in practice this week.

Ertz, who used to play for the Eagles in the NFC East, has 87 catches for 867 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games against Washington.

With the departure of star DeAndre Hopkins, Brown (67 catches for 709 yards in 2022) will be counted on to make a big impact and boost the offense.

