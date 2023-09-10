Vikings' Jordan Addison makes 39-yard catch for first career touchdown

MINNEAPOLIS -- It didn't take Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison long to catch the first touchdown pass of his career. And it's not surprising how it happened, either.

Addison broke wide open down the middle of the field on third-and-11 to haul in a 39-yard throw from quarterback Kirk Cousins. How did Addison get open? Well, he lined up next to superstar Justin Jefferson, who took two Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders with him on a route toward the sideline, creating a moment of indecision that allowed Addison to sprint past safety Ryan Neal.

It was the second overall catch in the young career of Addison, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 draft.