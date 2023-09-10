        <
          Trevor Lawrence finds Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones for Jaguars' first two TDs

          • Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff WriterSep 10, 2023, 02:25 PM ET
          INDIANAPOLIS -- Welcome back to the NFL, Calvin Ridley.

          Ridley caught his first touchdown pass since Oct. 24, 2021, to give the Jaguars a 7-0 first-quarter lead in Indianapolis.

          It was an easy catch in the back of the end zone because the Colts somehow lost track of Ridley. At first, quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a hard time finding anyone open on third-and-7 from the Indianapolis 9-yard line. Lawrence scanned the field but was flushed to his left by defensive ends Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis. He slowed up enough to make an accurate throw to Ridley, who was standing alone by the end line.

          Jaguars receiver Zay Jones needed only one hand to give the Jaguars a 14-7 lead against the Colts.

          On second-and-12 from the Indianapolis 18, Jones got a step on Darrell Baker Jr. with a stutter move at the 10-yard line. Lawrence put the ball into the end zone, and Jones laid out and caught it with his right hand -- while Baker was holding onto the neck of his shoulder pads -- before bringing it back to his body. Jones maintained possession while hitting the ground.