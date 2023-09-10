Ravens' J.K. Dobbins flips into end zone for TD

BALTIMORE --- Running back J.K. Dobbins scored the Baltimore Ravens' first touchdown of the season with a 4-yard TD flip into the end zone Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Dobbins scored on his fourth rushing attempt of the season, which is big departure from late last year. He finished the 2022 regular season with no rushing touchdowns on his final 52 attempts, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

It was a hard-fought score for Dobbins, who took the late-first-quarter pitch from quarterback Lamar Jackson and leapt from the 2-yard line into the end zone.

This offseason, Dobbins expressed frustration over his current contract situation. He is in the final year of his rookie deal.

Then, Dobbins missed the first 14 practices of training camp -- but you wouldn't know it from watching the 12th rushing touchdown of his career.