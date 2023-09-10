Colts rookie Anthony Richardson runs for first career TD

INDIANAPOLIS -- Anthony Richardson has scored his first career touchdown: The Indianapolis Colts quarterback reached the end zone on a quarterback draw from 2 yards out against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Richardson was expected to be a force as a runner this season, and the Colts tapped into that on their first goal-to-go opportunity of the game, on the first play of the second quarter. Richardson had already ripped off a 12-yard run moments earlier, then used his legs to get the Colts on the scoreboard.

The Colts and Jaguars are tied at 7-7 with 14:05 left in the second quarter.