ATLANTA -- Bijan Robinson's first NFL touchdown will be something to remember ... because of how he got to the end zone. On the play, an 11-yard touchdown reception, it showed so much of what he displayed throughout camp.

The Atlanta Falcons rookie running back caught a swing pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder, juked to make a defender miss in the backfield before splitting two Carolina Panthers defenders trying to tackle him and reaching the end zone for his first career score in his first career game.

Last year, according to ESPN Stats & Information, Atlanta's running backs had one receiving touchdown all season. In one half in the first game of the 2023 season, the Falcons already matched it.