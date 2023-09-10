Panthers rookie Bryce Young finds Hayden Hurst for first NFL touchdown

ATLANTA - Mark it down. Bryce Young's first NFL touchdown pass was a 4-yarder to Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst in the right front corner of the Atlanta Falcons' end zone with 5:09 in the first half of Sunday's opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The top pick of the 2023 draft made it look easy on the drive, completing 6 of 7 pass attempts for 51 yards.
Young became the third Carolina player to throw a touchdown in his NFL debut. Cam Newton did it in Week 1 of the 2011 season after being selected with the top pick. Chris Weinke did it in 2001 in a win at the Minnesota Vikings.
Young's touchdown looked effortless as he faked the handoff inside and found Hurst alone in single coverage on the outside.
