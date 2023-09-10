        <
          Steelers score first TD of 2023, avoid negative first-half milestones

          Kenny Pickett led the Steelers on a necessary touchdown drive at the end of the first half. AP Photo/Matt Freed
          • Brooke Pryor, ESPN Staff WriterSep 10, 2023, 02:50 PM ET
            • Previously covered the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star and Oklahoma University for the Oklahoman.
          PITTSBURGH -- Trailing the San Francisco 49ers 20-0 with less than two minutes until halftime Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers were staring down historic futility.

          Coming off a preseason in which the first-team offense scored five touchdowns in five drives, the Steelers had just 1 net yard of offense in five drives. They were also on the precipice of the largest halftime home deficit under Mike Tomlin.

          But in the final minutes of the first half, quarterback Kenny Pickett orchestrated a 12-play, 95-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown to tight end Pat Freiermuth to cut the deficit to 13.

          Before that drive, the Steelers didn't have a first down before picking up six.

          Pickett completed 7 of 10 attempts on the drive, including a 15-yard gain to Diontae Johnson. Najee Harris also ripped off a 24-yard run, aided even further by an unnecessary roughness penalty against the 49ers at the end of the run.