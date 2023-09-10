        <
          Bryce Young's first NFL touchdown ball tossed to fans

          Bryce Young's first touchdown was a memorable one -- for a nontraditional reason. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
          • David Newton, ESPN Staff WriterSep 10, 2023, 03:33 PM ET
              David Newton is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Carolina Panthers. Newton began covering Carolina in 1995 and came to ESPN in 2006 as a NASCAR reporter before joining NFL Nation in 2013. You can follow Newton on Twitter at @DNewtonespn.
          ATLANTA -- The ball Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw for his first NFL touchdown won't end up in a trophy case unless he purchases it from a fan or it's returned for free.

          Tight end Hayden Hurst, on the receiving end of the 4-yard toss, underhanded the ball into the stands after the catch.

          The play came with 5:09 left in the first half of Sunday's opener against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It tied the score at 7 and made Young the third quarterback in Carolina history to throw a touchdown pass in his debut, joining Cam Newton, who did it in 2011, and Chris Weinke (2001).

          Hurst played two seasons for the Falcons and appeared fired up in his Panthers debut against his former team.