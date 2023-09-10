ATLANTA -- The ball Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw for his first NFL touchdown won't end up in a trophy case unless he purchases it from a fan or it's returned for free.

Tight end Hayden Hurst, on the receiving end of the 4-yard toss, underhanded the ball into the stands after the catch.

The play came with 5:09 left in the first half of Sunday's opener against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It tied the score at 7 and made Young the third quarterback in Carolina history to throw a touchdown pass in his debut, joining Cam Newton, who did it in 2011, and Chris Weinke (2001).

Bryce & Hayden are gonna be fun to watch 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7OkV4ojkpn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 10, 2023

Hurst played two seasons for the Falcons and appeared fired up in his Panthers debut against his former team.