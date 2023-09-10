        <
          Ravens safety Marcus Williams out with shoulder injury

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterSep 10, 2023, 03:09 PM ET
          BALTIMORE -- Ravens safety Marcus Williams was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans with a left shoulder injury.

          Williams, the Ravens' top free agent signing in 2022, injured his shoulder late in the second quarter. He was looked at by doctors on the sideline and went into the locker room.

          The Ravens were without Williams for seven games last season when he dislocated his wrist. Geno Stone, who replaced Williams last season, filled in for him once again.

          Williams, 27, signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Baltimore in March 2022.