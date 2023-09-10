Diontae Johnson speeds away from the defense, but comes up hobbled and leaves the game. (0:30)

PITTSBURGH -- Diontae Johnson's season opener ended early after the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver sustained a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

After making his biggest play of the day -- a 26-yard reception -- Johnson appeared to go down awkwardly. He had to be helped off and went back to the locker room after a short evaluation in the injury tent. Johnson picked up 21.5 yards after the catch, per NFL Next Gen Stats, good for the Steelers' longest play of the day in an offensively stagnant outing against one of the NFL's best defenses in the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson finished with three catches on six targets for 48 yards.

Johnson also slipped on the field in the first quarter as he attempted to jump for a high throw from Pickett, and the ball was intercepted. Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Patrick Peterson also slipped on the field in the first half. The 49ers didn't appear to have any issues with the playing surface.

The Steelers share a field with Pitt, which hosted Cincinnati on Saturday night.

In addition to Johnson, the Steelers are also without defender Cameron Heyward in the second half after he was ruled out with a groin injury. Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (elbow) and Freiermuth (chest) are also questionable to return.