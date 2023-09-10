Colts' DeForest Buckner recovers fumble and scores 26-yard touchdown

INDIANAPOLIS -- DeForest Buckner just scored one of the most unlikely touchdowns you'll ever see.

The Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle converged on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a third down, hitting him for a sack and jarring the ball loose. The loose ball was recovered by Jags running back Tank Bigsby, who failed to realize the ball was still live.

That's when Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin converged, making a heads-up play and punching the ball loose from the unsuspecting Bigsby, allowing Buckner to recover the ball and carry it 26 yards for a touchdown.

Buckner ran down the sideline, diving in and reaching the ball over the plane of the goal line for the score. The play was reviewed at length, but seeing how the officials never blew a whistle and the original fumble by Lawrence was determined to not be a pass, the call on the field stood.