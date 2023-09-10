        <
          CB Darius Slay pads Eagles lead with pick-six

          • Tim McManus, ESPN Staff WriterSep 10, 2023, 05:05 PM ET
              Tim McManus covers the Philadelphia Eagles for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2016 after covering the Eagles for Philadelphia Magazine's Birds 24/7, a site he helped create, since 2010. You can follow him on Twitter @Tim_McManus.
          FOXBOROUGH -- "Big Play Slay" does it again.

          Eagles cornerback Darius Slay intercepted Mac Jones on the New England Patriots' first possession and returned it 70 yards to put the Eagles on top 10-0.

          Playing in the rain at Gillette Stadium, Jones' third-down pass for Kendrick Bourne sailed high. It glanced off Bourne's hands and was snatched by Slay, who weaved his way past New England defenders into the end zone.

          It was Slay's third career pick-six, his most recent coming in 2021 during his first season with the Eagles. Jones threw 11 interceptions last season.