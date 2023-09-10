CB Darius Slay pads Eagles lead with pick-six

FOXBOROUGH -- "Big Play Slay" does it again.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay intercepted Mac Jones on the New England Patriots' first possession and returned it 70 yards to put the Eagles on top 10-0.

Playing in the rain at Gillette Stadium, Jones' third-down pass for Kendrick Bourne sailed high. It glanced off Bourne's hands and was snatched by Slay, who weaved his way past New England defenders into the end zone.

It was Slay's third career pick-six, his most recent coming in 2021 during his first season with the Eagles. Jones threw 11 interceptions last season.