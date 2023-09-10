Anthony Richardson's first career touchdown ties the game for the Colts to start the second quarter. (0:26)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson threw one touchdown pass and had one touchdown run in his regular-season debut Sunday. He also learned one invaluable lesson.

His takeaway, Richardson said after a 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, was "how different it is from college. Every possession matters. Every down matters. Every play matters. You can't just take off one play because you think it's all right. You can't take off one quarter because you think you got the lead and you think you're going to get a W. Every play, every detail, everything matters in this league."

Richardson got a harsh reminder of this when he was attempting to mount a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter. He threw an interception to cornerback Tyson Campbell with 5:09 remaining on a pass intended for tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

Jacksonville scored three plays later on a 26-yard run by Travis Etienne Jr. to go up two scores, a deficit Indianapolis could not overcome.

Overall, the Colts expressed optimism about Richardson's day. He completed 24 of 37 pass attempts for 223 yards and rushed 10 times for 40 yards, with a long run of 12 yards.

"I thought he played solid," coach Shane Steichen said. "I'll take fault for that interception right there. Second-and-10 and it was a Cover 2 deal and we didn't have a great route called. [I have] to be better there. But I thought he managed the game well. He did some really good things. I'm really encouraged with his progress and what he did."

Richardson was faced with orchestrating the offense without any semblance of a running game. The Colts were down running backs Jonathan Taylor (PUP list) and Zack Moss (broken arm), and their running game performed accordingly. Indianapolis' running backs rushed 16 times for 25 yards, making Richardson the team's biggest running threat on the day. Deon Jackson, who started the game, fumbled twice.

Richardson became one of the most inexperienced rookie quarterbacks to start a season opener in decades after starting just 13 games at the University of Florida. But the fourth overall draft pick showed poise throughout, even while trailing by two scores and trying to rally his team.

Richardson also played the physical brand of ball he has become known for, the 244-pound quarterback taking several hits both as a runner and in the pocket. Richardson said one of those hits, which came on a read-option play in the first quarter, left a bruise on his left knee.

"Hit my knee on the turf," he said. "That's it. Just ice it."

Richardson ultimately left the game with 1:05 left after going down following a 2-yard scramble. He did not return but insisted he would be fine.

The outcome of the game was of much greater concern, Richardson said.

"I'm more so mad that we lost than [worried about] my knee," he said. "Back to the drawing board. Focus on next week."