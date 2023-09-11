Cowboys return blocked kick for first touchdown of the game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Raise your hand if you had cornerback Noah Igbinoghene scoring the Dallas Cowboys' first touchdown of the season.

Ighbinoghene, acquired in a trade before the final cuts from the Miami Dolphins raced 58 yards for the score after Juanyeh Thomas blocked a 45-yard field goal attempt by Graham Gano on the Giants' first drive of the game.

Thomas, who started at safety in place of an injured Donovan Wilson (calf), jumped between two New York blockers to smother Gano's field goal. After scooping up the ball, Igbinoghene went unscathed for the score after the Giants got down inside the Cowboys' 20 on the first possession.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they had a false start penalty on third-and-2 and a muffed snap that lost 13 yards to set up the kick.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Brandon Aubrey's ensuing extra point of his attempt was hooked to the left, giving the Cowboys only a 6-0 lead and conjuring up memories of late last season when Brett Maher missed his six point-after tries in the Cowboys last game of the regular season and two postseason contests.

It is the Cowboys' first blocked field goal for a touchdown since 2007 when Pat Watkins ran 68 yards for a touchdown after Chris Canty blocked a field goal try in a 24-14 win against the Minnesota Vikings.