Division rivals Bills and Jets take the field in a much-anticipated Week 1 matchup for the first "Monday Night Football" game of the season. (0:56)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is not expected to be active for the team's first game against the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football," sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Robert Griffin III.

Hamlin, 25, is healthy after suffering cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was ultimately called off. He has participated fully in the Bills practices since early June during OTAs after being physically cleared to return to football in the spring. He also played well in all three of the team's preseason games.

The decision is not a surprise as Hamlin made the team's roster as a backup safety and special teams contributor, making the decision based on the number of players the team can have active for the game.

Fellow backup safety Taylor Rapp, who was signed this offseason, also put together a strong training camp and preseason.

Hamlin is a backup to veteran Micah Hyde, who dealt with a back injury this week, but participated fully over the last two days of the team's week and does not carry an injury designation for the game. Hamlin started 13 games in place of Hyde last season after he suffered a season-ending neck injury.