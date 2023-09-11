Pat McAfee reflects on the absences of Travis Kelce and Chris Jones in the Chiefs' defeat vs. the Lions. (1:46)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Count Andy Reid as among those surprised by the play of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney in Thursday's season opener.

Toney dropped a number of passes, including one that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown in Kansas City's 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. Toney also dropped a pass on the Chiefs' final drive that would have put them well past midfield.

"That's just not his thing,'' Reid said. "He's not a guy that drops balls. He's got great hands, so we just got to keep working through it.''

Reid said Toney would play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

"The only way we're going to get him back is by playing him,'' Reid said. "I think you'll see better as we go down the road here from him.''

Kansas City acquired Toney at midseason last year in a trade with the New York Giants. He made some big plays during the regular season, then, in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Eagles, scored a touchdown and returned a punt 65 yards to set up another.

The Chiefs were hopeful as training camp began that Toney could be their top wide receiver but he tore his meniscus in the minutes before the first practice was to begin. Toney had surgery and missed all of camp and the preseason, returning only a few days before the Lions game.

"I thought him getting in the game was important, but to be fair I've got to kind of look in the mirror on that one,'' Reid said, taking the blame for Toney's play against Detroit. "I probably didn't put him in the best position there because he doesn't drop the ball. That's just not his deal. He's a very, very secure catcher ...

"I thought it was important that he got in the game, got caught up on the speed, but I probably put him in bad positions there, especially later in the game. He's still getting his legs back and all that.''

Kansas City is hopeful tight end Travis Kelce can play against the Jaguars. Kelce injured his right knee in practice last week and sat out against the Lions.

"Travis is getting better,'' Reid said. "He's progressing. We'll see how he does the rest of today and tomorrow, and then we'll go from there.''